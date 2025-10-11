World Egg Day celebrated

RAWALPINDI: The World Egg Day was observed at Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR).

Representatives from the poultry industry and more than 400 students from various colleges and Arid University participated in the event. The program included different competitions, an awareness walk and a seminar.

The event was jointly organised by the Animal Sciences Institute, Arid University, SB Eggs and World Poultry Sciences Association (WPSA).

Mian M Aslam, an owner of a poultry farm, highlighted the vital role of eggs in the health and nourishment of children, women, and youth, emphasising that a healthy body leads to a healthy mind.

He also appreciated the efforts of the university and organisers for promoting public awareness about the nutritional importance of eggs and their contribution to combating malnutrition in Pakistan.

