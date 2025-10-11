E-Paper | October 11, 2025

Bugti says a few elements tarnishing Balochistan’s image

Kalbe Ali Published October 11, 2025 Updated October 11, 2025 05:11am

ISLAMABAD: Chief Minister of Balochistan Mir Sarfaraz Bugti has said that only a few negative elements in Balochistan do not represent the complete picture of the province; rather, the real Balochistan is filled with natural beauty, charming landscapes, and an unparalleled cultural heritage.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the Three-day Balochistan Tourism Festival held on Friday at Lok Virsa.

The event exhibited various cultural and historical identities of the province, particularly women’s Balochi dresses.

Mr Bugti said that a positive image of Balochistan would be highlighted through the development of the tourism sector in the province. He added that the provincial government had decided to promote tourism through public-private partnerships, ensuring that all facilities would be provided to investors under a one-window system from a single centre, so that they would not have to face any official hurdles or unnecessary measures.

The chief minister said that a merit-based system always yields better results, and expressed satisfaction that talented officers and experts selected on merit in the province were contributing to progress and stability through their performance.

Mr Bugti stated that the true identity of the people of Balochistan lies in peace, love and hospitality, but lamented that the province is often portrayed in a negative news.

He said that the festival had showcased the beautiful, cultural and peaceful face of Balochistan. “The narrative of a few negative elements in Balochistan should not be taken as the face of the entire province,” Mr Bugti said, adding that Balochistan’s unparalleled cultural heritage and natural beauty need to be shared with the world.

He also informed about the three-year tourism development plan of the Balochistan government.

The plan focuses on transforming tourism potential into reality through improving communication, developing infrastructure, and involving the private sector.

Mr Bugti lauded the organisers of the festival in Islamabad, saying that it was the first step towards dispelling misconceptions and the lack of awareness about the province among the people of the federal capital.

“Such positive initiatives are not only giving a new colour to the identity of Balochistan but are also strengthening the foundations of a bright and hopeful future for the province,” he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal said that there are great opportunities for the promotion of tourism in Balochistan, and foreign investors are also interested in this sector.

He suggested that federal and provincial governments can jointly take steps regarding tourism in Balochistan. He also added that Balochistan needs to be understood, especially when it receives full attention from the federal government.

Published in Dawn, October 11th, 2025

