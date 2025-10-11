Leopard kills minor girl in Shangla

SHANGLA: A minor girl was killed after a leopard reportedly attacked her in the Shati Dara area of Puran tehsil on Thursday late evening.

The Puran tehsil sub-divisional police officer (SDPO), Usman Munir, told Dawn that a young girl was attacked by a leopard in the Shati Dara area, which was hit by the cloud-burst induced floods last month.

The SDPO said that the girl was attacked by some creature late last night. However, residents had contradictory claims whether it was a leopard, or a wolf.

According to a report, the girl was badly injured and her body was recovered a few miles from her house.

The police official identified the victim as Romaisa, aged 7-8 years, the daughter of Yar Bacha.

HOUSE GUTTED: A two-storey house was gutted after fire erupted in one of its rooms in the Bara Awarai area of Puran tehsil on Friday morning.

A police official said that the fire had erupted in a room, which suddenly engulfed the entire house, and the two-storey house was reduced to ashes in no time.

The police said that residents who took part in the rescue work saved the inmates’ and put out the blaze.

PROTEST: The residents of Chakesar on Friday came onto the streets protesting against the poor quality of work on the Chakesar roads, Dandai-Chakesar and Karora Chakesar roads, being constructed with international funding.

The protest was called by the local political activists, led by a former candidate for PK-30.

Addressing protesters, Sher Alam and Afzal Amir claimed that the contractors were using substandard material and compromising the work order guidelines.

They said both major roads were being built with the World Bank and Asian Development Bank funding, and the quality was being compromised.

The speakers accused the local MNA and MPAs of ignoring the contractors’ negligence, stating their silence was a crime.

They said that elected members should ask the contractors to improve the work quality of the roads and expedite the pace of work.

The protesters set a week’s deadline for the contractors to improve the work quality as per the work orders, otherwise they warned of taking the matter to a court, while also continuing protest.

Published in Dawn, October 11th, 2025