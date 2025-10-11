Preparedness, resilience termed key to disaster risk reduction in Chitral

CHITRAL: Aga Khan Agency for Habitat (AKAH) has launched a series of events focused on disaster preparedness and community resilience in connection with International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction (IDDRR) to be marked on October 13 (Monday).

A function to this effect was held here to raise awareness and strengthen local capacity in mitigating the impact of natural disasters, which pose a significant threat to the mountain communities of Chitral.

Lower Chitral deputy commissioner Hashim Azim, representatives of civil society organisations and volunteers were in attendance.

This year’s IDDRR theme is ‘Fund Resilience, Not Disasters’, and AKAH aims to build on the message.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Azim praised AKAH’s ongoing efforts and commitment to enhancing disaster response capabilities in the region.

“The increasing threat of climate-related hazards, like flash floods, makes proactive and integrated resilience-building more critical than ever,” he stressed.

He emphasised the importance of collaboration between the district administration and humanitarian agencies to protect local communities.

He said that the district administration was busy in preparing curriculum for the primary school students in the district, covering the themes of climate change and the role of community apart from different topics of humanities.

Mr Azim said the initiative would help upgrade the level of resilience of the community as the children would be inculcated with the basics of climate change and related topics.

AKAH regional programme manager Wali Mohammad Yaftali and manager emergency response Javid Ahmed provided an overview of their programme in Chitral, which included training of community emergency response teams, implementing early warning systems, and taking structural mitigation measures.

“Our goal is to work alongside the community and local authorities to build a unified, effective framework for disaster response,” an AKAH representative stated.

Dr Hafeezullah from the University of Chitral, in his presentation, highlighted the significance of investment in disaster risk reduction in order to make the future of the area safe from natural calamities, which have triggered poverty and destroyed the infrastructures of roads, drinking water supply schemes and irrigation channels.

The AKAH board director Mohammad Afzal urged the individuals to play their role in personal capacity and lend help to the institutions fighting climate change.

Published in Dawn, October 11th, 2025