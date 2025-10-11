Ulema renew commitment to polio eradication

PESHAWAR: Leading religious scholars from various schools of Islamic thought gathered here on Friday to inaugurate the October round of anti-polio drive by administering vaccine to children at Jamia Ashrafia.

The event was organised by Emergency Operations Centre Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and United Nations Children’s Fund in collaboration with Muttahida Ulema Board KP.

Additional secretory health/coordinator EOC Shafiullah Khan, Muttahida Ulema Board chairman Maulana Ihsanul Haq, Ittihad Tanzeemat-i-Madaris president Maulana Hussain Ahmad, deputy coordinator EOC Latifur Rehman, Peshawar deputy commissioner captain retired Sanaullah Khan, provincial team lead Unicef Dr Inuwa Yao, team lead N Stop Dr Mohammad Imran, provincial polio eradication officer, WHO, Dr Sardar Alam and over 100 Islamic scholars of different schools of thought were present on the occasion.

Addressing the ceremony, the religious scholars reaffirmed their strong resolve and commitment to supporting the national cause of polio eradication. Keynote speakers, including Maulana Ihsanul Haq, Maulana Hussain Ahmad, and Mufti Zafar Zaman Haqqani, coordinator Mutahida Ulema Board, delivered insightful remarks on awareness, Islamic guidance, and the importance of polio eradication for protection of children from vaccine preventable diseases.

Official says 7.3m children to be covered during drive starting from 13th

Earlier, additional secretary health/EOC coordinator Shafiullah Khan appreciated the continued support of religious scholars in supporting the cause of polio eradication. “With their continued support, we will soon be able to eradicate this menace and delink religious myths creating doubts in the minds of people.”

He said EOC had finalised all arrangements for the campaign across the province.

Sharing details of the campaign, he explained that the four-day drive would be conducted across the province in two phases, wherein more than 7.3 million children under the age of five will be administered polio drops.

“During the first phase of the campaign commencing from October 13, the campaign will be conducted in all districts of Peshawar, Kohat, Mardan, Malakand and Hazara divisions,” he said, adding that in the second phase starting from October 20, the campaign will be carried out in all seven districts of Bannu and DI Khan divisions.

In addition, he added that a supplementary dose of Vitamin-A will also be administered to children in the four-day campaign to boost their immunity system.

He said that for the successful implementation of this campaign, 35,248 teams of trained polio workers, including 32,008 mobile teams, 1,836 fixed teams, and 1404 transit teams, have been formed to administer polio drops to the children.

Besides, 8,279 area in-charges have also been appointed for the vigilant supervision of these teams to make sure that all children in the target areas are administered with polio vaccines, he said, adding that in order to ensure foolproof security of the polio teams during this campaign, approximately 50,000 security personnel have been across the province.

Published in Dawn, October 11th, 2025