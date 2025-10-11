E-Paper | October 11, 2025

‘Better infrastructure to improve police service delivery’

Our Correspondent Published October 11, 2025 Updated October 11, 2025 05:11am

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: The regional police officer (RPO), Syed Ashfaq Anwar, on Friday visited the DPO office and cantonment police station to review ongoing construction work as part of a major initiative to strengthen police infrastructure across the district.

Accompanied by members of the National Engineering Services Pakistan (Nespak) and the PC Unit, the RPO inspected the construction sites and received detailed briefings from engineers and officers concerned regarding the design and layout plans.

He emphasised adherence to approved maps and standards, maintaining high-quality construction, timely completion, and the inclusion of modern facilities to meet operational needs.

Speaking on the occasion, RPO Ashfaq Anwar said the new police buildings would provide an improved working environment for the force and enable better, faster public service delivery.

The development works are being carried out under the vision of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to ensure citizens’ safety and equip the police with modern infrastructure and facilities.

CLEANLINESS DRIVE: A large-scale drainage cleaning operation has been launched in the city to ensure smooth water flow and to prevent blockages during the upcoming rainy season.

The operation was launched following the directives of the deputy commissioner and chief executive officer Water and Sanitation Services Company (WSSC) Dera, Abdul Nasir Khan.

The cleaning work has begun in Mohallah Shaheen, where the WSSC staff was engaged in removing garbage and debris from main and subsidiary drains to restore drainage.

The deputy commissioner personally visited the area to inspect the ongoing work and monitor the sanitation efforts.

Speaking on the occasion, the deputy commissioner urged the residents to extend their cooperating in this regard, refraining from throwing waste and plastic bags into drains.

Published in Dawn, October 11th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Afghan policy
11 Oct, 2025

Afghan policy

AS unconfirmed reports continue to circulate regarding the elimination of banned TTP chief Noor Wali Mehsud in ...
Clearing the air
11 Oct, 2025

Clearing the air

UN EXPERTS warn that “the air that keeps us alive is making us sick”. Nowhere is this more evident than in...
Observing traffic rules
11 Oct, 2025

Observing traffic rules

THE Islamabad High Court chief justice’s recent ruling against the criminalisation of what he considers ...
Frayed lives
10 Oct, 2025

Frayed lives

EVERY 43 seconds, somewhere in the world, a person takes their own life. On this World Mental Health Day, the need ...
Terror surge
Updated 10 Oct, 2025

Terror surge

AS Pakistan’s battle against militancy persists, a heavy toll is being extracted as the country continues to lose ...
A Pakistani’s ordeal
10 Oct, 2025

A Pakistani’s ordeal

THE warm welcome accorded to former senator Mushtaq Ahmed, who returned to Pakistan yesterday after an abortive yet...