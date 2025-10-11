‘Better infrastructure to improve police service delivery’

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: The regional police officer (RPO), Syed Ashfaq Anwar, on Friday visited the DPO office and cantonment police station to review ongoing construction work as part of a major initiative to strengthen police infrastructure across the district.

Accompanied by members of the National Engineering Services Pakistan (Nespak) and the PC Unit, the RPO inspected the construction sites and received detailed briefings from engineers and officers concerned regarding the design and layout plans.

He emphasised adherence to approved maps and standards, maintaining high-quality construction, timely completion, and the inclusion of modern facilities to meet operational needs.

Speaking on the occasion, RPO Ashfaq Anwar said the new police buildings would provide an improved working environment for the force and enable better, faster public service delivery.

The development works are being carried out under the vision of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to ensure citizens’ safety and equip the police with modern infrastructure and facilities.

CLEANLINESS DRIVE: A large-scale drainage cleaning operation has been launched in the city to ensure smooth water flow and to prevent blockages during the upcoming rainy season.

The operation was launched following the directives of the deputy commissioner and chief executive officer Water and Sanitation Services Company (WSSC) Dera, Abdul Nasir Khan.

The cleaning work has begun in Mohallah Shaheen, where the WSSC staff was engaged in removing garbage and debris from main and subsidiary drains to restore drainage.

The deputy commissioner personally visited the area to inspect the ongoing work and monitor the sanitation efforts.

Speaking on the occasion, the deputy commissioner urged the residents to extend their cooperating in this regard, refraining from throwing waste and plastic bags into drains.

Published in Dawn, October 11th, 2025