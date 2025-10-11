Awareness on public health issues, polio eradication stressed

SOUTH WAZIRISTAN: A special awareness session for members of the District Press Club Wana was held on Friday at the office of the additional assistant commissioner (AAC) Wana, aiming to strengthen collaboration between the media and health departments in promoting public health and polio eradication initiatives.

The session, organised by COMNet in partnership with the Unicef, was chaired by additional deputy commissioner (ADC) lower South Waziristan, Khalid Qayyum, and attended by senior officials, health experts, and local journalists.

The purpose of the meeting was to equip journalists with accurate information about ongoing health initiatives, particularly the anti-polio programme, and to emphasise the media’s crucial role in combating misinformation and fostering community trust.

At the outset, the district health communication support officer (DHCSO), Amir Abbas, welcomed the participants and outlined the key objectives of the event, emphasising journalists play a frontline role in bridging the communication gap between government institutions and local communities, particularly in areas where misconceptions about vaccination and health programmes persist.

Special session held at District Press Club Wana

He noted that effective and responsible media reporting can help counter false narratives, promote health awareness, and encourage community participation in national immunization drives.

Following his remarks, the field supervisor monitoring officer (FSMO), Dr. Hameedullah, delivered a detailed presentation on the range of healthcare services being provided under the district’s public health initiatives.

He briefed participants on the operational challenges faced by vaccinators and field staff, including difficult terrain, community resistance, and logistical hurdles.

Dr Safdar, representing NSTOP (National Stop Transmission of Polio Programme), presented a comprehensive overview of the upcoming polio campaign, providing insights into the strategies adopted for effective implementation.

He discussed the practical difficulties encountered by frontline health workers, including security concerns and public skepticism, and appealed for responsible and factual media coverage to maintain sustained engagement with the community.

In another presentation, Dr. Asmatullah briefed the journalists on disease surveillance activities, highlighting the mechanisms in place for early detection and response to potential outbreaks.

On this occasion Wana union of journalists chairman Adam Khan Wazir emphasised the importance of balanced reporting, stressing that reports should be free from personal biases and vested interests.

Adam Wazir urged journalists to adhere to professional standards, ensuring that their reporting is fair, accurate, and unbiased.

During his concluding address, ADC Khalid Qayyum expressed appreciation for the press’s ongoing contribution to public health awareness campaigns.

He said the collaboration between local media, health departments, and development partners such as Unicef had proven instrumental in ensuring the success of various immunisation and awareness drives in the region.

The session concluded with an interactive question-and-answer segment, where participants shared their experiences, observations, and suggestions.

The constructive recommendations put forward by the journalists were warmly welcomed by the organisers. Officials assured that the feedback would be shared with the District Emergency Operations Centre (DEOC) and incorporated into future communication strategies to enhance the effectiveness of upcoming health and vaccination campaigns.

Published in Dawn, October 11th, 2025