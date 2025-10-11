Campaign launched in Dir about hazards of unexploded ordnance

LOWER DIR: The district administration on Friday launched a campaign to create awareness among students and citizens about unexploded ordnance and other explosive devices.

A session in this regard was held at the Government High School, Shahi, in collaboration with the Pakistan Red Crescent Society.

Assistant commissioner Zeeshan Najeeb, PRCS district secretary Mohammad Islam, and others spoke on the occasion.

Similarly, Samarbagh additional assistant commissioner Ihsanullah, while addressing a function at the Government Higher Secondary School, Mayar, Jandol, said the drive aimed to inform people about the dangers posed by unexploded mortar shells, hand grenades, rockets, landmines, or any suspicious metallic objects found in open areas.

He urged the public not to touch or approach such items and to immediately report them to the nearest police station, security forces, or the district control room. He asked teachers and students to exercise extreme caution and to ensure that children remain away from potentially hazardous materials.

Such an awareness session was also arranged at Government Higher Secondary School, Chakdara.

PROTEST: Hundreds of students took to the streets in Timergara to protest the provincial government’s outsourcing of colleges here the other day.

The protesting students, carrying placards inscribed with slogans against the policy, staged a sit-in at Shaheed Chowk, blocking traffic for several hours.

The student leaders condemned the outsourcing decision, terming it an “anti-education move” and an experiment with the future of students. They alleged that the provincial government had turned the education sector into a testing laboratory for new and impractical policies, which they said were damaging the quality of education.

The students demanded immediate withdrawal of the decision.

SERVICES LAUDED: Speakers at a ceremony held at Ihyaul Uloom, Balambat, the other day, lauded the humanitarian services of Al-Khidmat Foundation volunteers for the rehabilitation of the flood victims in Buner.

They noted that the organisation had spent over Rs700 million on relief work, launched small businesses for 500 affected families, and started reconstruction projects for damaged houses and shops.

They praised the volunteers’ dedication, saying the foundation had played a frontline role in helping victims of floods, earthquakes, and terrorism across Pakistan. They added that such work was the state’s responsibility but Al-Khidmat had filled that gap through selfless service.

