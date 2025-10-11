Work on Juma Khan Khwar bridge to start soon: official

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) director general, Shah Fahad, said Friday that the construction work of Juma Khan Khwar bridge and road would be start soon.

A statement issued here said that Shah Fahad was talking to senior journalists during a visit to the Durrani Media Colony. He said that tenders for the construction of the bridge over Juma Khan Khwar and the connected road have been completed and work would be launched soon.

The Peshawar Press Club general secretary, Tayyab Usman Awan, Shamim Shahid, Faridullah Khan and other journalists were also present this occasion.

Mr Fahad briefed the journalists about progress on resolving the issues of the media colony and assured them that these problems would be resolved promptly.

Mr Awan informed the DG PDA about the key issues faced by the media colony.

He highlighted the need for clean drinking water and gas supply for journalists residing in the colony, the construction of a bridge over Juma Khan Khwar, improved cleanliness in the colony, and the installation of street lights.

Published in Dawn, October 11th, 2025