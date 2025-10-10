E-Paper | October 10, 2025

DG ISPR says non-implementation of National Action Plan cause of surge in terrorism

Dawn.com Published October 10, 2025 Updated October 10, 2025 03:03pm
Inter-Services Public Relations Director General Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry addresses a press conference in Peshawar on Friday. — DawnNewsTV
Inter-Services Public Relations Director General Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry addresses a press conference in Peshawar on Friday. — DawnNewsTV

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General (DG) Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said on Friday that the revised National Action Plan was decided upon by the country’s political parties but not being followed, which was causing a surge in terrorism.

The DG ISPR began the press conference with paying homage on behalf of the armed forces of Pakistan to the “brave sons of soil” of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said the purpose of the press conference was to give an overview of the security situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

For the past two decades, Pakistan, particularly KP, has been facing the issue of terrorism, he said.

In 2024, he said, 1,435 intelligence-based operations were conducted in KP, 769 terrorists, including 58 Afghan terrorists, were killed and 272 army and FC personnel and 140 policemen were martyred while 165 civilians were killed.

Moreover, he continued, 10,115 operations were conducted in 2025 until September 15. In these operations, 970 terrorists were killed while 311 Pakistan army personnel were martyred.

While terrorism incidents had started increasing 2021 onwards, “the response also went up”, the DG ISPR said. “And more number of kharijis were killed in subsequent years.”

More to follow

