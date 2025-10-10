E-Paper | October 10, 2025

From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1950: Seventy-five years ago: Taxes for refugees

From the Newspaper Published October 10, 2025 Updated October 10, 2025 09:42am

KARACHI: Fresh taxation proposals … estimated to yield about Rs 2,10,00,000 per annum, were presented to parliament on Monday [Oct 9] by the Deputy Finance Minister, Dr Mahmud Hussain. The taxes, which will initially remain in force up to the end of the current financial year, have been imposed to enable the State Exchequer to meet the expenditure on the maintenance and rehabilitation of refugees. …

The taxation proposals include increase in duty on liquor, motor spirit and cigarettes; doubling revenue (receipt) stamp duty; additional income tax; tax on sales tax assessees and air passages; surcharge on railways and inland steamer fares and freights, betting tax, telegrams, land revenue, and entertainment tax; tax on cinema owners, newspaper advertisements, callings or professions, shops, import-export licences, motor vehicles; toll on vessels and goods carried by road.

This is the first time in the history of Pakistan that a Supplementary Finance Bill has been brought before the Legislature. The basic principle … is that every citizen … who is able to contribute towards … refugee rehabilitation should do so.

Published in Dawn, October 10th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Frayed lives
10 Oct, 2025

Frayed lives

EVERY 43 seconds, somewhere in the world, a person takes their own life. On this World Mental Health Day, the need ...
Terror surge
Updated 10 Oct, 2025

Terror surge

AS Pakistan’s battle against militancy persists, a heavy toll is being extracted as the country continues to lose ...
A Pakistani’s ordeal
10 Oct, 2025

A Pakistani’s ordeal

THE warm welcome accorded to former senator Mushtaq Ahmed, who returned to Pakistan yesterday after an abortive yet...
Political upheaval
Updated 09 Oct, 2025

Political upheaval

A major decision has been taken rather abruptly, and few really seem to know why.
United against disaster
09 Oct, 2025

United against disaster

TWO decades after the 2005 earthquake that killed more than 80,000 people, Pakistan’s leaders have offered solemn...
Extortion racket
09 Oct, 2025

Extortion racket

THE menace of extortion has re-emerged in Karachi, with the megacity’s business community saying there has been an...