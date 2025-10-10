From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1950: Seventy-five years ago: Taxes for refugees

KARACHI: Fresh taxation proposals … estimated to yield about Rs 2,10,00,000 per annum, were presented to parliament on Monday [Oct 9] by the Deputy Finance Minister, Dr Mahmud Hussain. The taxes, which will initially remain in force up to the end of the current financial year, have been imposed to enable the State Exchequer to meet the expenditure on the maintenance and rehabilitation of refugees. …

The taxation proposals include increase in duty on liquor, motor spirit and cigarettes; doubling revenue (receipt) stamp duty; additional income tax; tax on sales tax assessees and air passages; surcharge on railways and inland steamer fares and freights, betting tax, telegrams, land revenue, and entertainment tax; tax on cinema owners, newspaper advertisements, callings or professions, shops, import-export licences, motor vehicles; toll on vessels and goods carried by road.

This is the first time in the history of Pakistan that a Supplementary Finance Bill has been brought before the Legislature. The basic principle … is that every citizen … who is able to contribute towards … refugee rehabilitation should do so.

