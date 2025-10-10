From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1975: Fifty Years Ago: AIR lie nailed

ISLAMABAD: Highly-placed official sources today [Oct 9] brushed aside All India Radio broadcast of imminent clashes on the Pakistan-Afghan border as “tendentious and without basis”. Quoting a report by BBC correspondent in Karachi [AIR] said … that tension prevails on the border between Pakistan and Afghanistan. It quoted the correspondent having said the armies of both countries have taken up positions facing each other across the border. The BBC correspondent said there was danger of exchange of fire across the border where large-scale clashes are likely. — News agencies

[Meanwhile, as reported by news agencies from Oslo,] Andrei Sakharov, father of the Soviet hydrogen bomb but now a prime opponent of nuclear testing, today [Oct 9] won the 1975 Nobel Peace Prize, the Norwegian Prize Selection Committee announced. The … panel picked Sakharov, who has also been outspoken on persecution in the Soviet Union, from more than 50 other nominations… . … Observers regard it as highly questionable whether the physicist will be allowed by the Soviet authorities to leave the USSR for the ceremony. In Moscow Sakharov said … he hoped his … award would benefit political prisoners in the [USSR].

Published in Dawn, October 10th, 2025