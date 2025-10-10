Corporate culture

IT has been nearly seven years since I graduated from one of the leading academic institutions in the country. As a student, I often believed that the concepts we studied would be directly applied in practical life. However, after six years in my career, I realise that the real world is vastly different from the world of theory. People often emphasise that hard work is the key to achieving top positions in reputable companies. In my experience, however, merit often holds little value in Pakistan’s corporate world.

Despite all your efforts and qualifica- tions, chance are you may still find yourself surrounded by individuals not having even the basic knowledge of the industry. Their understanding is so flawed that it makes one question the very foundation of the organisation that hired them. The competent lost suffers in such an organisational culture. Rather than being rewarded for improving operations, you are burdened with even more work, while others merely coast along, passing time and enjoying the benefits.

The major issue in Pakistan is not just lack of education. In fact, more people are educated holding academic degrees today than ever before — many even having PhDs. The real problem is a lack of moral upbringing, ethical grounding and proper guidance; the values that are critical to personal and professional integrity.

It is also quite troubling to observe the prevalence of nepotism in public-sector organisations, where entire families are employed. While family-owned enterprises are a recognised concept, it is alarming to see similar practices in public-sector organisations. With things being what they are, how can we hope to move forward?

Omar Masood Khan

Islamabad

Published in Dawn, October 10th, 2025