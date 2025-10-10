Minister’s cousin escapes unharmed in clash

THATTA: A driver of Syed Azhar Shah Sheerazi, a cousin of Sindh’s minister for religious affairs, was shot dead late on Wednesday while Mr Sheerazi escaped unharmed, police said.

The deceased was identified as 36-year-old Rawal Mallah. The body was taken to the Civil Hospital Makli for medico-legal formalities.

The incident, which reportedly stemmed from a clash between “influential” local youths linked to the Dargah Missan Sharif, occurred near the Traffic Police Chowki in Thatta.

Politicians belonging to the Pakistan Peoples Party visited the hospital. While speaking to the local media, they condemned the incident and said that investigations were underway and that an FIR would be lodged upon the arrival of the deceased’s relatives and after consultation with them.

Later, on the directives of the chief minister of Sindh, DIG Police Hyderabad Range Tariq Dharejo visited Thatta and pledged to arrest the culprits within a short span of time, regardless of their socio-political influence.

Civil society members in the area expressed grave concern over the deteriorating law and order situation in the district and demanded the immediate arrest of those responsible.

Published in Dawn, October 10th, 2025