Retirees’ body wants Fuuast Senate meeting declared illegal

KARACHI: A committee of the retired teachers and employees of the Federal Urdu University of Arts, Science and Technology (Fuuast) has appealed to President Asif Ali Zardari, who also serves as the varsity’s chancellor, to declare the recently held Senate meeting ‘illegal’.

In a resolution, passed unanimously in an urgent meeting at the Karachi Press Club on Thursday, the committee members said that the alleged illegal meeting was convened in the absence of representatives from the Federal Ministry of Education and the Higher Education Commission (HEC) and many other members.

The Senate meeting was postponed twice for lacking a quorum.

The committee claimed that the vice chancellor ignored the Federal Ombudsman’s ruling on the payment of pensions and arrears, an act it termed as contempt of court.

It also alleged that the VC approved a hefty salary of nearly one million rupees for himself during the meeting, which took place without the participation of members from the Federal Ministry of Education, HEC and several other Senate members.

The participants demanded that the HEC’s report on the vice chancellor’s performance be made public “to bring the facts to light”.

The committee also criticised formation of a fourth selection committee for faculty recruitment, terming it an unnecessary delay in appointments. It noted that cases of promotion for non-teaching staff had also been sent back to the Syndicate, which itself remains incomplete.

