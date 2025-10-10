Education termed most effective weapon against terrorism

HYDERABAD: Speakers at a seminar said that education was the most effective weapon to defeat terrorism and youth must be guided toward responsible use of technology.

Acting vice chancellor of Sindh Agriculture University (SAU), Tandojam, Dr Altaf Ali Siyal, said at the moot on “Elimination of extremism and terrorism” held at the university on Thursday that terrorism across the globe could only be countered through the power of education, which paved the way for peace and sustainable development.

He noted with concern that tolerance among youth was gradually declining and therefore the university was actively increasing co-curricular healthy activities to promote patience, resilience, and positive engagement among students.

He said that education was the most powerful tool to protect societies from extremism and negative ideologies.

The SAU, he added, was not only a centre of excellence in agriculture, environmental sciences and scientific research, but it also played a pivotal role in promoting social awareness, education, and ethical values through various initiatives under “Students–Teachers Engagement Programme.”

Addressing contemporary challenges, Dr Siyal said that it was essential for youth to embrace modern technologies while avoiding their misuse in the face of climate change and emerging global threats as irresponsible use could benefit hostile forces.

He urged students to immediately report any suspicious activities to the university administration to ensure national security and public safety.

Prof Dr Mohammad Ismail Kumbhar, director of University Advancement and Financial Assistance, underscored the importance of equipping the youth with essential skills to establish lasting peace and sustainable development. He said that terrorism was not limited to guns and explosions it was a psychological disease that spread hatred, mistrust, and division — and it required collective action to tackle it.

Ms Sidratul Muntaha Bhatti, principal of Foundation School Hyderabad, Dr Bakht Ali Noonari, and other speakers also spoke on critical role of awareness and social responsibility among youth in building a peaceful society.

Published in Dawn, October 10th, 2025