Zardari visits his ancestral graveyard

NAWABSHAH: Presi­dent Asif Ali Zardari visited Ballu Ja Qubba, his ancestral graveyard, be­fore leaving for Islamabad on Thursday.

Mr Zardari, who had been in Nawabshah for last two days, offered fateha on the graves of his father Hakim Ali Zardari, mother Bilqees Begum and other relatives.

He was accompanied by Sindh Home Minister Ziaul Hasan Lanjar, Prisons Minister Haji Ali Hasan Zardari, Balochis­tan Minis­ter Ali Hasan Brohi and Ashiq Hussain Zardari.

He later visited Allah Bux Magsi village and offered condolence to the bereaved family members of local Pakistan Peoples Party leader, Mehboob Magsi.

Published in Dawn, October 10th, 2025