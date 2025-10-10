E-Paper | October 10, 2025

Measures for next polio drive discussed

HYDERABAD: An awareness session was held on Thursday in Latifabad regar­ding the upcoming polio campaign scheduled from Oct 13 to 19 to discuss the signifi­cance of the drive, its strategy and objectives.

Speaking on the occasion, Hyderabad Commissioner Fayaz Hussain Abbasi urged that “no child should be left without polio drops”. Pointing out that only two countries in the world still faced polio, he called for collective efforts and cooperation to eradicate it from Pakistan.

Hyderabad Range DIG Police Tariq Razzak Dharejo, DC Zainul Abedin Memon, District Health Officer Dr Pir Ghulam Hussain and other officials were present on the occasion.

DIG Dharejo assured full support of police to ensure safety and facilitation of all polio teams and added that clear instructions had been issued to police officers to handle any situation promptly during the campaign.

Highlighting the goal of achieving 100pc vaccination coverage, he said necessary administrative and security support would be provided to make the campaign successful.

He underlined the importance of field worker training and proper micro-planning, adding that training sessions were conducted to equip teams with essential skills.

