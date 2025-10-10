Two-day conference to give awareness of treating sports injuries

ISLAMABAD: Sports medicine and arthroscopic surgery experts from across the globe will gather in Islamabad today (Friday) to give awareness to people and solution to those who have sustained lifelong injuries.

Orthopaedic Surgeon of Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (Pims) Dr Asfandyar Khan, while talking to Dawn, said that sports related injuries were continuously increasing across the globe and a number of persons especially youngsters faced lifelong injuries.

He said that the goal of the conference, which will be held under the theme “Injury to Victory – We Know the Way”, will be to give awareness to people.

The 4th International Pak Sportscon 2025 is scheduled to be held from Oct 10 to 12, at the Marriott Hotel.

A number of education partners, including global organisations such as the Arthroscopy Association of North America (ANNA), American Society of Regenerative Medicine (ASRM), American Board of Regenerative Medicine (ABRM), Turkish Sports Traumatology, Arthroscopy and Knee Surgery Association (TUSYAD), and the Asia Pacific Orthopaedic Association (APOA) will bring their cutting-edge insights to the conference, ensuring that participants have access to the most advanced and up-to-date knowledge in the field.

Dr Khan said that highlight of the event will be the participation of international faculty from around the world.

“Leading the charge is Prof. Yavuz Kocabey, an orthopaedic surgeon from Turkey, renowned for his expertise in sports traumatology, arthroscopy, and knee surgery. Prof. Kocabey, who serves as the President of TUSYAD, will be presenting groundbreaking insights during the conference. Other distinguished international faculty include: Dr. Rozina Badal Munir from Dubai, a leading expert in sports medicine, Dr. Munawar Shah, FRCS from the UK,” he said.

“Renowned faculty members from the US, Ireland, and Iran will add to the global perspectives at the conference.

A particularly exciting addition to this year’s conference is the Best Paper Presentation Award, which will be presented at the closing ceremony on Oct 12.

This award aims to recognise and reward the best research in sports medicine and related fields, encouraging academics and clinicians to push the boundaries of knowledge in injury treatment and rehabilitation,” he said.

Replying to a question, Dr Khan said that the conference will provide an opportunity to the medical professionals especially youngsters to interact with the international experts and learn from their experience.

Published in Dawn, October 10th, 2025