E-Paper | October 10, 2025

Two-day conference to give awareness of treating sports injuries

Ikram Junaidi Published October 10, 2025 Updated October 10, 2025 08:24am

ISLAMABAD: Sports medicine and arthroscopic surgery experts from across the globe will gather in Islamabad today (Friday) to give awareness to people and solution to those who have sustained lifelong injuries.

Orthopaedic Surgeon of Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (Pims) Dr Asfandyar Khan, while talking to Dawn, said that sports related injuries were continuously increasing across the globe and a number of persons especially youngsters faced lifelong injuries.

He said that the goal of the conference, which will be held under the theme “Injury to Victory – We Know the Way”, will be to give awareness to people.

The 4th International Pak Sportscon 2025 is scheduled to be held from Oct 10 to 12, at the Marriott Hotel.

A number of education partners, including global organisations such as the Arthroscopy Association of North America (ANNA), American Society of Regenerative Medicine (ASRM), American Board of Regenerative Medicine (ABRM), Turkish Sports Traumatology, Arthroscopy and Knee Surgery Association (TUSYAD), and the Asia Pacific Orthopaedic Association (APOA) will bring their cutting-edge insights to the conference, ensuring that participants have access to the most advanced and up-to-date knowledge in the field.

Dr Khan said that highlight of the event will be the participation of international faculty from around the world.

“Leading the charge is Prof. Yavuz Kocabey, an orthopaedic surgeon from Turkey, renowned for his expertise in sports traumatology, arthroscopy, and knee surgery. Prof. Kocabey, who serves as the President of TUSYAD, will be presenting groundbreaking insights during the conference. Other distinguished international faculty include: Dr. Rozina Badal Munir from Dubai, a leading expert in sports medicine, Dr. Munawar Shah, FRCS from the UK,” he said.

“Renowned faculty members from the US, Ireland, and Iran will add to the global perspectives at the conference.

A particularly exciting addition to this year’s conference is the Best Paper Presentation Award, which will be presented at the closing ceremony on Oct 12.

This award aims to recognise and reward the best research in sports medicine and related fields, encouraging academics and clinicians to push the boundaries of knowledge in injury treatment and rehabilitation,” he said.

Replying to a question, Dr Khan said that the conference will provide an opportunity to the medical professionals especially youngsters to interact with the international experts and learn from their experience.

Published in Dawn, October 10th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Frayed lives
10 Oct, 2025

Frayed lives

EVERY 43 seconds, somewhere in the world, a person takes their own life. On this World Mental Health Day, the need ...
Terror surge
Updated 10 Oct, 2025

Terror surge

AS Pakistan’s battle against militancy persists, a heavy toll is being extracted as the country continues to lose ...
A Pakistani’s ordeal
10 Oct, 2025

A Pakistani’s ordeal

THE warm welcome accorded to former senator Mushtaq Ahmed, who returned to Pakistan yesterday after an abortive yet...
Political upheaval
Updated 09 Oct, 2025

Political upheaval

A major decision has been taken rather abruptly, and few really seem to know why.
United against disaster
09 Oct, 2025

United against disaster

TWO decades after the 2005 earthquake that killed more than 80,000 people, Pakistan’s leaders have offered solemn...
Extortion racket
09 Oct, 2025

Extortion racket

THE menace of extortion has re-emerged in Karachi, with the megacity’s business community saying there has been an...