People asked to make full use of postal services

Children hold placards at an event held at GPO in Rawalpindi to mark World Post Day on Thursday. — Online

RAWALPINDI: Postmaster General Northern Punjab Faisal Tahseen on Thursday said that the postal department is the only institution that provides its services to the people everywhere in the country.

“The Pakistan Post connects villages and cities, eliminates the rural-urban divide,” he was addressing the flag hoisting ceremony on World Post Day at Rawalpindi GPO.

A writer and poet Dr Ravish Nadeem, Deputy Postmaster General Admin Zakirullah, Chief Postmaster Asma Noreen and other officers participated in the event. The chief guest hoisted the flag and highlighted the services and importance of the institution. The postmaster general said that Pakistan Post has started providing services in all GPOs on Sunday as well.

“The public should make full use of these services. Efforts are underway for the digitalization of the institution so that all modern facilities including e-commerce can be reached to the customers in every corner,” he said.

Deputy PMG Operations Farhan Ali Mirza read out the message of DG Universal Postal Union Masahiko Mitsuki, which emphasized the strategy to strengthen the role of the post in e-commerce, promote digital inclusion, financial inclusion and advance the transition to green energy.

In his message on the occasion of World Post Day, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that 4.6 million postal workers connect countries and communities around the world.

And this day reminds us that when individuals work together, their impact can be truly global. On this occasion, Zymal Fatima, a student of Roots International School Rawalpindi, who secured third position in international letter writing, was awarded the third prize.

The exhibition of commemorative stamps attracted keen interest from the audience and students of the schools. A quiz competition was also organized on the occasion. Prizes and gifts were also distributed among the children who answered.

Published in Dawn, October 10th, 2025