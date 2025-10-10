Comsats takes U-turn on appointments

ISLAMABAD: The Comsats University Islamabad (CUI) on Thursday appointed its acting registrar, a controller, and a campus director, only to withdraw notifications after a few hours following intervention from the Presidency.

President Asif Ali Zardari is the chancellor of the university, and notifications withdrawing the appointments mentioned that they were being withdrawn as per directives from his office.

“On the directives communicated to the rector by the chancellor’s office i.e. the President’s Office, the posting orders were immediately withdrawn,” the rector’s office told Dawn. According to the sources, Sajid Qamar, who is the acting Comsats rector, on Thursday gave additional charge of the CUI registrar to Professor Dr Najeebur Rehman for a period of six months or till the appointment of a regular registrar. Dr Saqib Gulzar from the university’s Wah Campus was given the additional charge of the controller of examination for CUI for six months or till the appointment of a regular controller.

Additional Registrar Dr Rashid A. Khan, Comsats Lahore Campus, was appointed the campus director for Sahiwal Campus for a period of three months or until the appointment of a regular campus director.

According to the sources, the Comsats management cannot give additional portfolios to anyone for more than six months as per court orders, and those appointed six months ago were replaced with new ones through three separate notifications. However, these appointments were withdrawn on the order of the president. It is relevant to note here that Comsats has been facing adhocism for years, as many important offices, including the rector’s, have been vacant, while its pro-rector was never even appointed. The position of the rector has been vacant since July 2023 after Dr Mohammad Afzal resigned.

In August this year, the university senate finalised three names for the post, which were sent to the Prime Minister’s Office on August 29 for the onward submission to the Presidency. However, an appointment has yet to be made. Sources said that many employees of Comsats have also been raising questions about the shortlisting of these candidates.

Published in Dawn, October 10th, 2025