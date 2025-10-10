Five youths using tech to drive change win UN-backed prize

GENEVA: An Indian teenager behind mobile tools to monitor water quality won a United Nations-backed youth activist prize on Thursday, alongside other young people lauded for using technology to drive positive change.

Dev Karan, 17, was announced as one of five winners of the annual Young Activists Summit (YAS) prize for his work to help restore India’s traditional ponds, which are multi-functional water harvesting structures that store water and help prevent floods and soil erosion.

Karan co-founded Pondora, an organisation that helps villages monitor their water quality using IT-based sensors and mobile tools, which he developed to track contamination.

The prize committee said it was “a replicable model for water ecosystem restoration — one pond at a time”. “Change doesn’t occur when we’re sitting in ivory towers,” Karan said in a statement released by the YAS.

“We have to go down the swamp and we have to bring change ourselves.”

Other winners of this year’s prize, which will be awarded at a ceremony in Geneva next month, include 20-year-old Rena Kawasaki of Japan, who at the age of 14 co-founded a group connecting students and politicians through Zoom sessions to boost youth participation in politics.

Published in Dawn, October 10th, 2025