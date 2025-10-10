EU chief survives two trust votes

EU COMMISSION president Ursula von der Leyen holds a press conference following her meeting with South Africa’s President at the EU headquarters in Brussels.—AFP

STRASBOURG: EU chief Ursula von der Leyen survived two confidence votes in the European Parliament on Thursday, touting “strong support” from the assembly despite the tensions laid bare by the challenge.

The motions of censure against the European Commission president were brought by the hard-left and far-right, which accuse her of a lack of transparency and reject her trade policies.

Neither motion secured the minimum 361 out of 720 votes.

The challenge brought by the far-right Patriots won support from 179 lawmakers. The one mounted by The left got 133 votes.

But the challenges reflected mounting discontent with von der Leyen’s leadership and tested the cohesion of the coalition led by her conservative European Peoples Party (EPP).

Von der Leyen held up the results as evidence of continuing faith in her team, given a wide majority of the assembly had rejected the confidence motions.

“I deeply appreciate the strong support received today,” the EU chief wrote on X, vowing her “commission will keep working closely with the European Parliament to tackle Europe’s ­challenges”.

In the case of the Patriots’ motion, 378 lawmakers voted against and 37 abstained, while an even higher number — 383 — voted against the motion by The Left, with 78 abstentions.

Von der Leyen had survived a previous far-right attempt to unseat her in July, by a slightly slimmer majority.

