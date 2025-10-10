‘Master of the apocalypse’ Krasznahorkai wins Nobel Prize

STOCKHOLM: Hungarian writer Laszlo Krasznahorkai won the Nobel Prize in Literature on Thursday “for his compelling and visionary oeuvre that, in the midst of apocalyptic terror, reaffirms the power of art”.

“Laszlo Krasznahorkai is a great epic writer in the central European tradition that extends through Kafka to Thomas Bern­hard, and is characterised by absurdism and grotes­que excess,” the Swedish Academy, which awards the prize worth 11 million Swedish crowns ($1.2m), said in a statement.

“But there are more str­ings to his bow, and he also looks to the East in adopting a more contemplative, finely calibrated tone.”

Speaking to Swedish Radio, Krasznahorkai, 71, said he had only planned to write one book, but after reading his debut novel, Satantango, he wanted to improve his writing with another one. “My life is a permanent correction.”

He said his greatest inspiration as a novelist was “the bitterness”.

“I’m very sad if I think of the status of the world now, and this is my deepest inspiration,” he said in an interview published on the Nobel website on Thursday. He was speaking from Frankfurt, where he was visiting a sick friend.

The settings of his novels move across central Europe’s remote villages and towns, from Hungary to Germany, before skipping to the Far East.

The American critic Susan Sontag crowned him contemporary literature’s “master of the apocalypse”, the Academy said, “a judgement she arrived at after having read the author’s second book, Melancholy of Resistance.

The second Hungarian to win the prize, after Imre Kertesz in 2002, Krasz­n­ahorkai was born in 1954 in the small town of Gyula, south-east Hungary.

Breakthrough

His 1985 breakthrough, Satantango, is set in a similarly remote rural area and became a literary sensation in Hungary.

“The novel portrays, in powerfully suggestive ter­ms, a destitute group of residents on an abandoned collective farm in the Hun­garian countryside just before the fall of communism,” the Academy said.

Across the region, collective farms had been set up when land was confiscated at the start of communist rule, and many had become symbols of mismanagement and poverty by the time it ended in 1989.

“Everyone in the novel is waiting for a miracle to happen, a hope that is from the very outset punctured by the book’s introductory (Franz) Kafka motto: ‘In that case, I’ll miss the thing by waiting for it’,” the Academy said.

Krasznahorkai has repeatedly referenced The Castle by Kafka as a key influence.

“When I am not reading Kafka, I am thinking about Kafka. When I am not thinking about Kafka, I miss thinking about him,” he told the White Review in 2013.

