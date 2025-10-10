Houthis remain ‘vigilant’

SANAA: The leader of Yemen’s Houthis, who have been targeting Israel in support of Palestinians during the Gaza conflict, said on Thursday the group will watch closely whether the Hamas-Israel ceasefire holds before stopping those operations.

“We will remain vigilant and fully prepared, and monitor... the implementation phase of this agreement. Will this agreement actually lead to an end to the aggression on the Gaza Strip?” asked Abdulmalik al-Houthi, adding: “This was our original goal.”

Published in Dawn, October 10th, 2025