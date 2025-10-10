A Pakistani’s ordeal

THE warm welcome accorded to former senator Mushtaq Ahmed, who returned to Pakistan yesterday after an abortive yet noble attempt to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza, was certainly a fitting one. Mr Ahmed had led a Pakistani delegation on the 45-vessel Global Sumud Flotilla, which set sail last month from Spain with the aim of breaking Israel’s tyrannical blockade of Gaza. As was expected, the flotilla was hijacked by Israeli forces as it neared its destination, and most of those on board the vessels were manhandled, captured and jailed. Mr Ahmed spent time in Israeli captivity, reportedly in inhumane conditions, before he was finally deported to Jordan, from where he was brought back home. The Pakistan government deserves to be commended for pursuing his release and ensuring his safe return. Regardless of how the Sumud Flotilla’s mission ended, it will be remembered as a heroic one, led by humanists from around the world who wished to do something more than just condemn and complain.

The mistreatment of these well-wishers of the Palestinian people at the hands of the Israeli forces had been expected. It made it no less outrageous. While Israeli atrocities against prisoners have been well documented internationally, it was chilling to hear them from the mouth of a prominent Pakistani leader. Speaking about his captivity, Mr Ahmed recalled in a message posted on X that: “During this time, our hands were cuffed behind our backs, our feet were shackled and chained, we were blindfolded, dogs were set upon us, guns were pointed at us, and we were tortured in the worst way.” He said the activists were denied access to air, drinking water, medication and rest. During a TV appearance on Thursday evening, Mr Ahmed seemed worse for wear from the ordeal. One was compelled to think of the Palestinian people, who have borne such degradation and torture for decades, and made to pay with their blood for resisting their subjugation.

