Why Do Women Bear The Brunt Of Disasters | Zara Hat Kay | Dawn News

Updated 09 Oct, 2025 Political upheaval A major decision has been taken rather abruptly, and few really seem to know why.

09 Oct, 2025 United against disaster TWO decades after the 2005 earthquake that killed more than 80,000 people, Pakistan’s leaders have offered solemn...

09 Oct, 2025 Extortion racket THE menace of extortion has re-emerged in Karachi, with the megacity’s business community saying there has been an...

08 Oct, 2025 Gaza’s future TWO years after the Hamas attacks targeting Israel created shockwaves that rattled the Middle East, representatives...

Updated 08 Oct, 2025 Deepening rift THE alliance between the PML-N and PPP is in disarray. What began as a public spat over flood relief efforts in...