Oil tanker driver, helper kidnapped in North Waziristan

NORTH WAZIRISTAN/LAKKI MARWAT: Unidentified armed men torched the oil tanker of a private company and kidnapped its driver and helper in Mirali subdivision of North Waziristan on Thursday.

According to police, the incident occurred near Bobli Bazaar area in Spinwam tehsil. They said that the oil tanker of Mari Petroleum Company was transporting fuel as part of its routine operations when masked men intercepted it.

The masked men abducted the driver and conductor of the vehicle and later set the tanker on fire.

An official told Dawn that it was not clear as to who was involved in the incident; however, a search operation was launched in the area to recover the abducted men.

Sources said the oil tanker was delivering fuel to various energy projects operating in North Waziristan.

A day earlier, in a similar incident in Bakakhel area of Bannu, four drivers along with their vehicles were abducted by unidentified armed men.

They were later released owing to efforts of police and local elders.

Meanwhile, two workers of water and sanitation services company (WSSC) were kidnapped in Garera Shah Jehan area of Bannu on Thursday.

The abducted workers were identified as Daulat Khan and Gul Riaz Khan. Police said that kidnappers also took away their tractor with them.

They said that the kidnapping incident occurred in the limits of Miryan police station.

They said terrorists were involved in the abduction incident to spread fear and unrest in the area.

Locals have expressed concern over a surge in kidnapping incidents and asked authorities to launch a grand operation against kidnappers.

Meanwhile, the police on Thursday claimed to have safely recovered three truck drivers a few hours after they were kidnapped from Janikhel area in Bannu district.

An official said that terrorists had kidnapped three drivers along with their trucks.

“After the incident, police launched an operation in the area and also sought help from local elders to ensure safe recovery of kidnapped drivers,” he said. He added that law enforcers also used modern technology to find the hideout of abductors.

“The efforts of police proved successful as the drivers along with their trucks were freed from the captivity of captors,” he claimed.

Published in Dawn, October 10th, 2025