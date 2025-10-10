11 shops sealed in Landi Kotal for selling flour at higher rates

KHYBER: The district administration in Landi Kotal sealed 11 shops for selling flour on inflated rates.

Officials said that the action against profiteers was taken in light of the growing public complaints against flour dealers after they unilaterally increased the price of flour by Rs600 per 20kg bag.

Officials said that 11 shops were sealed in Landi Kotal Bazaar during a surprise visit by assistant commissioner Afrasiyab Zubair and found the flour dealers charging extra from local customers.

Two shopkeepers were also taken into custody for selling substandard edibles.

The administration also sealed two restaurants for selling unhygienic food and not observing cleanliness protocols inside the restaurant.

Authorities also removed dozens of pushcarts, mostly dealing in fresh fruits and vegetables, from Shalman taxi stop and Bacha Khan Chowk in Landi Kotal Bazaar as these had encroached upon the road and were obstructing traffic.

Meanwhile, residents in Jamrud and Bara alleged that dealers were still charging them inflated price for flour and demanded of the administration to take action against them.

Published in Dawn, October 10th, 2025