E-Paper | October 10, 2025

11 shops sealed in Landi Kotal for selling flour at higher rates

Our Correspondent Published October 10, 2025 Updated October 10, 2025 06:41am

KHYBER: The district administration in Landi Kotal sealed 11 shops for selling flour on inflated rates.

Officials said that the action against profiteers was taken in light of the growing public complaints against flour dealers after they unilaterally increased the price of flour by Rs600 per 20kg bag.

Officials said that 11 shops were sealed in Landi Kotal Bazaar during a surprise visit by assistant commissioner Afrasiyab Zubair and found the flour dealers charging extra from local customers.

Two shopkeepers were also taken into custody for selling substandard edibles.

The administration also sealed two restaurants for selling unhygienic food and not observing cleanliness protocols inside the restaurant.

Authorities also removed dozens of pushcarts, mostly dealing in fresh fruits and vegetables, from Shalman taxi stop and Bacha Khan Chowk in Landi Kotal Bazaar as these had encroached upon the road and were obstructing traffic.

Meanwhile, residents in Jamrud and Bara alleged that dealers were still charging them inflated price for flour and demanded of the administration to take action against them.

Published in Dawn, October 10th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Frayed lives
10 Oct, 2025

Frayed lives

EVERY 43 seconds, somewhere in the world, a person takes their own life. On this World Mental Health Day, the need ...
Terror surge
Updated 10 Oct, 2025

Terror surge

AS Pakistan’s battle against militancy persists, a heavy toll is being extracted as the country continues to lose ...
A Pakistani’s ordeal
10 Oct, 2025

A Pakistani’s ordeal

THE warm welcome accorded to former senator Mushtaq Ahmed, who returned to Pakistan yesterday after an abortive yet...
Political upheaval
Updated 09 Oct, 2025

Political upheaval

A major decision has been taken rather abruptly, and few really seem to know why.
United against disaster
09 Oct, 2025

United against disaster

TWO decades after the 2005 earthquake that killed more than 80,000 people, Pakistan’s leaders have offered solemn...
Extortion racket
09 Oct, 2025

Extortion racket

THE menace of extortion has re-emerged in Karachi, with the megacity’s business community saying there has been an...