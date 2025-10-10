FC naib subedar martyred in Orakzai

PESHAWAR: A naib subedar embraced martyrdom in an armed attack on a Federal Constabulary (FC) checkpost in upper Orakzai on Thursday.

According to the police, the incident took place near the Sangar post in Qoum Rabiya Khel, Ismailzai tehsil, upper Orakzai, where attackers targeted the FC post with sniper fire.

A bullet struck naib subedar Rehmatullah on the left side of his chest. The injured trooper was given first aid and rushed to DHQ Hospital Hangu, but he died en route due to the severity of his wounds.

Sources said FC personnel returned fire and forced the attackers to flee.

A search operation was also launched in the area.

