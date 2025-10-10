By-poll schedule announced for two NA constituencies

CHITRAL/HARIPUR: Election Commission of Pakistan has announced the schedule for by-election in two National Assembly constituencies -- NA-1 and NA-18, -- as per which polling will be hold on Nov 23.

The NA-1 seat had become vacant after the conviction of Abdul Latif of PTI by Anti-terrorism court on account of his involvement in May 9 riots and the vacation of stay order granted by Peshawar High Court last week, restraining the ECP to hold by-elections in the constituency.

As regards the NA-18 seat, the by-election was announced in continuation of a August 5, 2025, notification of the ECP following the disqualification of PTI MNA Omar Ayub Khan in terms of Article 63(1)(h) of the Constitution and vacation of interim relief by the Peshawar High Court through a judgment announced on October 1, 2025.

Candidates will file nomination papers for elections between October 15 and 17, while October 18 has been fixed for the publication of the candidate list, October 22 for the scrutiny of papers, October 27 for filing appeals against decisions of the returning officer and November 3 as the last date for the appellate tribunal to decide appeals.

The revised list of candidates will be published on November 4, while the last date for withdrawal of candidature and publication of revised list is November 5. The allotment of election symbols will take place on November 6 and polling on Nov 23.

Published in Dawn, October 10th, 2025