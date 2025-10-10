E-Paper | October 10, 2025

By-poll schedule announced for two NA constituencies

Dawn Report Published October 10, 2025 Updated October 10, 2025 06:41am

CHITRAL/HARIPUR: Election Commission of Pakistan has announced the schedule for by-election in two National Assembly constituencies -- NA-1 and NA-18, -- as per which polling will be hold on Nov 23.

The NA-1 seat had become vacant after the conviction of Abdul Latif of PTI by Anti-terrorism court on account of his involvement in May 9 riots and the vacation of stay order granted by Peshawar High Court last week, restraining the ECP to hold by-elections in the constituency.

As regards the NA-18 seat, the by-election was announced in continuation of a August 5, 2025, notification of the ECP following the disqualification of PTI MNA Omar Ayub Khan in terms of Article 63(1)(h) of the Constitution and vacation of interim relief by the Peshawar High Court through a judgment announced on October 1, 2025.

Candidates will file nomination papers for elections between October 15 and 17, while October 18 has been fixed for the publication of the candidate list, October 22 for the scrutiny of papers, October 27 for filing appeals against decisions of the returning officer and November 3 as the last date for the appellate tribunal to decide appeals.

The revised list of candidates will be published on November 4, while the last date for withdrawal of candidature and publication of revised list is November 5. The allotment of election symbols will take place on November 6 and polling on Nov 23.

Published in Dawn, October 10th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Frayed lives
10 Oct, 2025

Frayed lives

EVERY 43 seconds, somewhere in the world, a person takes their own life. On this World Mental Health Day, the need ...
Terror surge
Updated 10 Oct, 2025

Terror surge

AS Pakistan’s battle against militancy persists, a heavy toll is being extracted as the country continues to lose ...
A Pakistani’s ordeal
10 Oct, 2025

A Pakistani’s ordeal

THE warm welcome accorded to former senator Mushtaq Ahmed, who returned to Pakistan yesterday after an abortive yet...
Political upheaval
Updated 09 Oct, 2025

Political upheaval

A major decision has been taken rather abruptly, and few really seem to know why.
United against disaster
09 Oct, 2025

United against disaster

TWO decades after the 2005 earthquake that killed more than 80,000 people, Pakistan’s leaders have offered solemn...
Extortion racket
09 Oct, 2025

Extortion racket

THE menace of extortion has re-emerged in Karachi, with the megacity’s business community saying there has been an...