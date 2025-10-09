Security measures tightened in Rawalpindi following raid on TLP Lahore headquarters: police

Security in Rawalpindi was heightened on Thursday as tensions rose in Lahore and the religiopolitical party Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) prepared for a large anti-Israel protest in Islamabad.

On Wednesday night, violence broke out in Lahore after police launched a crackdown on the headquarters of TLP in a bid to arrest its chief, Saad Rizvi. The group had annou­nced plans for a massive anti-Israel demonstration outside the US emb­as­sy in the federal capital on Friday.

At least three police constables were reportedly injured in clashes with enraged TLP supporters, who attacked law enforcers with stones and iron rods. Police responded with tear-gas shelling, turning Multan Road into a battleground.

Today, Rawalpindi City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Hamdani chaired an important meeting regarding the law and order situation, a statement from the police said.

“No person is allowed to take the law into their hands under any circumstances,” the CPO added, according to the statement. “Blocking any road, traffic or any activity affecting the normal life of citizens will not be allowed.”

The meeting was attended by the senior superintendent of police (SSP) operations, SSP investigation, divisional superintendents, SPs, and sub-divisional police officers.

The CPO reviewed the law and order situation and issued instructions to the officers, the statement said, adding that “violent activity under the guise of protests will not be tolerated.”

“Those who create disturbance in peace and order or violate the law will be dealt with strictly. Rawalpindi Police is determined and ready to deal with any situation. Attack on the lives and property of citizens, property or law enforcement agencies will not be tolerated under any circumstances.”

In view of the situation in the city, hostels and hotels on Murree Road and the surrounding areas have been told to evacuate non-essential people, with only foreigners and patients able to stay.

However, the CPO told Dawn.com that “foreigners, patients, families, and students appearing in exams have been exempted.”

Two of the TLP workers arrested by police on Tuesday were produced before the Anti-Terrorism Court, which remanded them in police custody for 10 days for further investigation.

According to a police spokesman, the two suspects were transporting “dangerous items for a violent protest and rally of a religious political party” when they were arrested by Chaklala police.