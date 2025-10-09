From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1950: Seventy-five years ago: Kashmir deadline

RAWALPINDI: The suggestion that the UN should be called upon to solve the Kashmir tangle within a specified period, was made in a statement to the Press here today [Oct 8], by Sardar Mohammad Ibrahim Khan, former President, Azad Kashmir government. He warned the UN that if it did not solve the problem within a given period, the people of Kashmir would then be free to resort to all resources at their command for the realisation of their goal — freedom and democracy for their homeland.

The Azad Kashmir leader traced the history of liberation movement in the state of Jammu and Kashmir and expressed his dissatisfaction at the UN’s handling of the Kashmir issue. He further held Bharat responsible for the deadlock and said: “every effort of the UN and every conciliatory move of the Government, of Pakistan has foundered on the rock of Bharat’s intransigence.”

“In this circumstance” Sardar Ibrahim appealed to the people of Jammu and Kashmir state and their sympathisers all over the world, to “make unprecedented reparations for celebrating the Kashmir Independence Day on Oct 24”. — News agencies

