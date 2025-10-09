A plan or a trap?

IT is hard to believe that United States President Donald Trump’s 20-point Gaza plan, even if it gets some level of unani- mous acceptance, would be religiously implemented. This uncertainty is not because of the flaws the plan has, but because of the lack of public trust in Benjamin Netanyahu and his allies.

Israel, as is known globally, is the spoiled child of America, and even Trump is unable to tame Netanyahu who has turned a deaf ear towards his repeated demand to immediately stop bombardment of Gaza.

The only interest the US and Israel have in the current deal is the release of hos-tages because of internal pressure from their relatives. Once their release has been secured, who would force Israel to abide by the other terms of the agreement? No one, not even America, its godfather, would be able to do that. The United Nations, the Arab world and Europe have been doing whatever they could for the last two years. What would change after the release of the hostages? Nothing. Hamas surely would have this scenario in mind.

Malik ul Quddoos

Karachi

Published in Dawn, October 9th, 2025