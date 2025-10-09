E-Paper | October 09, 2025

A plan or a trap?

From the Newspaper Published October 9, 2025 Updated October 9, 2025 08:36am

IT is hard to believe that United States President Donald Trump’s 20-point Gaza plan, even if it gets some level of unani- mous acceptance, would be religiously implemented. This uncertainty is not because of the flaws the plan has, but because of the lack of public trust in Benjamin Netanyahu and his allies.

Israel, as is known globally, is the spoiled child of America, and even Trump is unable to tame Netanyahu who has turned a deaf ear towards his repeated demand to immediately stop bombardment of Gaza.

The only interest the US and Israel have in the current deal is the release of hos-tages because of internal pressure from their relatives. Once their release has been secured, who would force Israel to abide by the other terms of the agreement? No one, not even America, its godfather, would be able to do that. The United Nations, the Arab world and Europe have been doing whatever they could for the last two years. What would change after the release of the hostages? Nothing. Hamas surely would have this scenario in mind.

Malik ul Quddoos
Karachi

Published in Dawn, October 9th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Political upheaval
Updated 09 Oct, 2025

Political upheaval

A major decision has been taken rather abruptly, and few really seem to know why.
United against disaster
09 Oct, 2025

United against disaster

TWO decades after the 2005 earthquake that killed more than 80,000 people, Pakistan’s leaders have offered solemn...
Extortion racket
09 Oct, 2025

Extortion racket

THE menace of extortion has re-emerged in Karachi, with the megacity’s business community saying there has been an...
Gaza’s future
08 Oct, 2025

Gaza’s future

TWO years after the Hamas attacks targeting Israel created shockwaves that rattled the Middle East, representatives...
Deepening rift
Updated 08 Oct, 2025

Deepening rift

THE alliance between the PML-N and PPP is in disarray. What began as a public spat over flood relief efforts in...
Fatal ‘honour’
08 Oct, 2025

Fatal ‘honour’

MURDER for ‘honour’, executed by systems meant for women’s safety, is gender-based violence at its most ...