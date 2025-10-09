Better execution

IN parts of Punjab, the government’s ‘Saaf Suthra’ project is making small but meaningful changes by improving cleanliness in public places. In Kot Karam Khan, a union council in Rahimyar Khan where I live, roads that had been last cleaned properly more than a decade ago are now being taken care of under the programme, and the change is refreshing, to say the least.

There have been some other improve-ments as well, like public toilets now exist where there were none earlier. However, washrooms remain limited in number, and a few that are there are not as clean as they need to be despite the fact that attendants charge Rs50 per person.

If users must pay, there must be strict accountability: displayed prices and receipts, routine cleaning schedules, and a fair and clear mechanism for filing complaints.

Another issue is how fines and permits are being handled. At several checkposts, traffic wardens are seen imposing fines on drivers of grand-cabin vehicles for not having route permits. I was told the funds generated through these fines, often ranging from Rs1,000 to Rs2,000 per visit, are used to facilitate tourism in the region. This practice burdens visitors, and shows no clear benefit to local areas.

A simple solution is to regulate local passes for vehicles that make frequent tourist trips. The fee thus collected should be kept locally, and used for services the tourists need, like well-maintained toilets, benches and shaded spots, waste collection points, bins, signage and small parks. When revenue is visibly reinvested where it is collected, people see the benefit and arbitrary levies decline.

Meaningful improvements do matter. Undoubtedly, clean streets, working toilets and a few benches are bound to turn a good day into a great one. They would encourage repeat visits, help local businesses, and show that public money is being used to provide public services.

Ahmad Kamal Mazari

Lahore

Published in Dawn, October 9th, 2025