Mismanagement

Published October 9, 2025

THIS is with reference to the editorial “Wapda’s demand” (Sept 5) regarding the demand by the Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda) for a revenue increase despite its persistently poor performance. The real issue is not Wapda’s higher revenue demand, but its sustained inefficiency since the mid-1970s after the completion of the Indus Basin Project. In the last 50 years, Wapda

has hardly delivered a major greenfield project without cost overruns and delays. Ongoing schemes, such as Diamer-Bhasha, Dasu and Mohmand dams, already appear to be headed in the same direction.

The most serious blunder, however, has been Wapda’s mishandling of the Tarbela dam. Originally built under the Indus Basin Project as the world’s largest earth-filled irrigation water storage reservoir, Tarbela’s primary role was storage, with hydropower as a secondary benefit. Unfortunately, Wapda deviated from the reservoir’s original operating rules and converted it into a hydropower-first facility.

By installing power stations on tunnels three, four and five and raising their intakes to reduce sediment entry, Wapda unintentionally accelerated reservoir depletion, estimated at about 1.2 million acre-feet (MAF) per decade.

If this trend continues, Tarbela will eventually function only as a run-of-river project, losing its critical storage capacity. This will not only diminish hydropower generation at Tarbela, but also at Ghazi Barotha and other downstream projects on the Indus. In effect, Wapda has been generating hydropower at the cost of irrigation storage; a trade-off that threatens Pakistan’s long-term water security and agricultural sustainability.

Unless Wapda addresses these structural and operational flaws, raising revenue will not resolve the deeper crisis of mis- management that is undermining both water and power sectors in the country.

Muhammad Akram Khan
Lahore

Published in Dawn, October 9th, 2025

