OLIVE PLANTATION: Glaciers in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) are melting faster, and the valleys have to suffer, with glacial lake outburst floods (GLOFs) destroying homes and farms. The olive plantation initiative by the Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC) and related bodies has given the local people some degree of hope. Olives are resilient, take carbon well, and thrive even in a rugged terrain. But many farmers hesitate to pay the 33 per cent share, worried about the slow fruiting over a vast area of land. Businesses and non-governmental orga-nisations (NGOs) should step forward to help out the farmers in this regard.

Let us plant together for our mountains, and for the future of our children.

Muhammad Mavia Zaman

Islamabad

EVERYDAY CHAOS: Every morning, the Airport Road in Karachi turns into a nightmare. Students and officegoers get stuck in traffic for hours. People reach their destinations late, but no authority seems to care. The roads are broken, the sewerage system is blocked, and dumps of garbage line roads and streets. Karachi, the city that runs Pakistan’s economy, is left to rot. Why? People are tired of empty promises, and want immediate repair of roads, proper waste management, and strict traffic control measures. Karachi deserves attention, not neglect.

Mehwish Fazal

Karachi

PRIZE MONEY: Against a premium prize bond of Rs25,000, two prizes of Rs30 million and five prizes of Rs10 million are announced on a quarterly basis through a lucky draw, whereas a premium bond of Rs40,000 can fetch one big prize of Rs80 million and three prizes of Rs30 million. Since the prize money against both these premium bonds appears to be considerably high, the State Bank of Pakistan may review the current practice. The highest prize should not be more than Rs10 million and Rs20 million, respectively, whereas the money for the second prize should be half the amount of the first prize. If this happens, the number of beneficiaries will be significantly higher.

Khawaja Tajammul Hussain

Karachi

Published in Dawn, October 9th, 2025