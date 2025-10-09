Playwright’s kidnap: High court suspends woman’s sentence

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Wednesday suspended the sentence of a woman convicted in a case of honey-trapping and kidnapping playwright Khalilur Rehman Qamar.

A two-member bench headed by Justice Syed Shahbaz Ali Rizvi heard an appeal of the convict, Amna Arooj, seeking suspension of the sentence.

The bench accepted the plea to the extent of suspending the punishment and ordered the release of Ms Arooj on bail subject to submission of surety bonds worth Rs500,000.

During the hearing, Ms Arooj’s counsel argued that Mr Qamar had himself gone to meet her, but the trial court ignored the defence’s evidence and arguments.

The lawyer contended that the conviction had been handed down contrary to the facts. He asked the bench to suspend the sentence and release the accused on bail.

An anti-terrorism court had sentenced Ms Arooj and two others to seven-year imprisonment in the case.

The playwright was allegedly abducted for ransom last year and a case was registered under kidnapping and terrorism charges at Sundar police station.

During the trial, 17 prosecution witnesses appeared in the court, including Qamar himself, his friends, police personnel and bank staff.

The accused had taken a plea that another accused person and the complainant (Qamar) blackmailed her. She claimed that both men were powerful, and she got trapped between them. She also revealed that Shah leaked a video wherein Qamar was insisting on a relationship with her.

Arooj’s appeal against the conviction is still pending before the bench.

