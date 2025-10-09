Student booked for damaging e-bus

SARGODHA: The police on Wednesday registered a case against a student who pelted stones and broke a window of an e-bus bound for Kot Momin near the Mathalak area.

According to complainant Faisal Nadeem, route in-charge of the Electro Bus service going from Sargodha to Kot Momin, grade IX student Muhammad Adnan allegedly pelted stones on one of the e-buses near Mithalak and broke its window.

On his complaint, the Saddar police registered a case against the accused student and were investigating the matter.

Published in Dawn, October 9th, 2025