Warrants for actor for skipping hearing

LAHORE: A judicial magistrate at cantonment courts on Wednesday issued non-bailable arrest warrants for actor Nazish Jahangir after she failed to appear in trial proceedings of a case of alleged fraud and criminal breach of trust.

Magistrate Ghulam Shabbir Sial conducted the proceedings and Ms Jahangir’s lawyer submitted an application seeking a one-time exemption from personal appearance.

However, the magistrate rejected the plea and cancelled the actor’s surety bonds. The magistrate directed the police to arrest the actor and produce her before the court on Nov 6.

Defence-C police station had registered the case in 2024 against the actor under section 420 of the PPC on the complaint of co-star Aswad Haroon.

The complainant alleged that Ms Jahangir borrowed his car and Rs2.5 million for a project promising to return them in two months, but failed to do so even after six months.

He said the actor, her accomplice Sikandar Khan and three unidentified armed men hurled life threats at him when he was invited to a farmhouse to take his belongings back.

REMAND: A judicial magistrate on Wednesday extended the physical remand of PTI activist Falak Javed for two days in two separate cases of alleged misuse of social media platforms against state institutions and a woman provincial minister.

The National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) produced Falak before Judicial Magistrate Naeem Wattoo on the expiry of her previous remand.

The investigating officer sought further custody of the activist to complete the investigation.

Allowing the agency’s request, the magistrate extended the remand for two days and directed the IO to produce the suspect again on Oct 10 (tomorrow).

The NCCIA had arrested Falak from Islamabad. Her sister, Sanam Javed, has also been arrested from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and shifted to Kot Lakhpat jail Lahore to serve a sentence in a case of May 9 riots.

Published in Dawn, October 9th, 2025