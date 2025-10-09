Sharifs united like a rock: Maryam

SAHIWAL: Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz said on Wednesday the Sharif family is united like a rock.

She was addressing a packed gathering at the DC Ground in Pakpattan to inaugurate 15 electric buses.

“Beware political rivals Noon (Nawaz), Meem (Maryam) and Sheen (Shehbaz) are united. When they find no ground to criticise (the Sharifs), they talk about differences (within the family),” she said in response to criticism by a couple of PPP leaders on Tuesday.

The CM said Punjab cannot progress until 38 districts are at a par. Rural districts deserve more in the path of economic prosperity. She said more buses will ply small districts next year. She directed the Pakpattan DC to develop a bus stand for the e-buses within three months. She announced laying of new sewerage and drainage lines for Pakpattan City.

She said by the end of November the Punjab government will offer subsidy to farmers on DAP fertiliser.

The electric buses will operate on three major routs -- Pakpattan-Arifwala, Pakpattan-Bunga Hayat and Pakpattan-Noorpur via Malka Hans.

Local administration in the name of security closed markets and private transport vans.

Published in Dawn, October 9th, 2025