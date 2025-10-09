E-Paper | October 09, 2025

Cleric booked for ‘kidnap’ of trader’s son

Our Correspondent Published October 9, 2025 Updated October 9, 2025 08:12am

GUJRAT: A 15-year-old son of a local trader was kidnapped allegedly by a prayer leader (Pesh Imam) in Dhakki gate locality in A-division police precincts.

Reports said trader Muhammad Sultan lodged a complaint with the local police alleging that his son Hassan Sultan had gone to meet Qari Waleed, a prayer leader in a nearby mosque of his street, after the suspect called him on Oct 5.

He said when his son did not return for a long time, he started a search and tried to call him on the cell phone but he did not attend the calls.

Later on, he said, some people told him that his son was seen being accompanied by the cleric along with two unidentified suspects in the area and since then whereabouts of his son are not known to him.

Police have registered a case against one nominated and two unidentified suspects under section 365 of Pakistan Penal Code on the report of the complainant and started investigation.

It is learnt that police have also got the footage of close circuit television cameras installed in the area in which the missing boy was accompanied by the suspect.

Family sources said police have been conducting raids at different locations in Kotla, Sialkot and Azad Kashmir, Bhimbher district, to trace and arrest the suspects with no clue so far.

The missing boy is the nephew of a local journalist who has sought his safe recovery.

Locals alleged that the cleric had also been involved in physical torture of the students while teaching them in the mosque as he was forbidden for several times by the parents.

Around a couple of weeks back, Saddar Kharian police had detained a seminary teacher and his son for allegedly torturing a five-year-old boy to death.

Published in Dawn, October 9th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Political upheaval
Updated 09 Oct, 2025

Political upheaval

A major decision has been taken rather abruptly, and few really seem to know why.
United against disaster
09 Oct, 2025

United against disaster

TWO decades after the 2005 earthquake that killed more than 80,000 people, Pakistan’s leaders have offered solemn...
Extortion racket
09 Oct, 2025

Extortion racket

THE menace of extortion has re-emerged in Karachi, with the megacity’s business community saying there has been an...
Gaza’s future
08 Oct, 2025

Gaza’s future

TWO years after the Hamas attacks targeting Israel created shockwaves that rattled the Middle East, representatives...
Deepening rift
Updated 08 Oct, 2025

Deepening rift

THE alliance between the PML-N and PPP is in disarray. What began as a public spat over flood relief efforts in...
Fatal ‘honour’
08 Oct, 2025

Fatal ‘honour’

MURDER for ‘honour’, executed by systems meant for women’s safety, is gender-based violence at its most ...