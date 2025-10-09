Trader held for ‘brutal torture’ of minor maid

TOBA TEK SINGH: Faisalabad Civil Lines police arrested on Wednesday a trader for allegedly subjecting a minor female house help to brutal torture and shaving her head.

As per the police, the complainant, Ashfaq, of Ghulam Muhammadabad locality, stated that his daughter Zohra Bibi (13) was employed as a maid in the house of a trader, Habib Salim.

He alleged that Habib and his wife Sadaf would often subject Zohra to brutal torture and won’t allow the girl to see her parents.

Ashfaq said that when he and his wife suddenly reached the trader’s house, they found injuries on the whole body of their minor daughter, while her head was also shaved by the suspect and his wife.

Acting on the complaint, the police registered the FIR under sections 354, 337-V, 328-A and 34 of the PPC against the couple and arrested the trader in a raid on his house.

The police say that the suspect’s wife, who manged to escape during the raid, is yet to be arrested.

The victim has been shifted to the Allied Hospital for her treatment.

CCD ‘ENCOUNTER’: A suspected robber was killed in an alleged encounter with a Jaranwala Crime Control Department (CCD) team on Wednesday.

As a police spokesperson, Jaranwala Saddar police were informed that some robbers had blocked Jassuwala-Rodala Road by placing a tree trunk on it, and were looting bikers and motorists.

He said that a CCD team reached the scene, where the suspects opened fire on the policemen . The police returned the fire and a crossfire continued between the two side for some time.

After the firing stopped from the suspects’ side, the police found a man, identified as Zahid Bhatti of Okara, lying injured on the ground.

He was shifted to the Jaranwala THQ Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The police say that Bhatti was involved in dozens of dacoities.

LABOURER DIES: A labourer allegedly died after he fell from a silage-machine vehicle near Adda Korian on Gojra-Faisalabad Road on Wednesday.

Rescue 1122 said that Sabir Hussain (25), a labourer, was on the vehicle when he suddenly fell and was crushed to death instantly under the machine.

ARRESTED: A Faisalabad FIA composite circle team arrested a Mepco lineman from Pakpattan on Wednesday for allegedly receiving bribe.

A press release says that the suspect Ali Ahmed received Rs30,000 as bribe from a consumer for reinstalling his disconnected power meter.

It says that the FIA team nabbed the suspect and recovered the marked currency from him.

