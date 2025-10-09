CB debates scope of CJP’s power to convene full court

ISLAMABAD: A member of the eight-judge Constitutional Bench of the Supreme Court on Wednesday questioned where in the 26th Consti­tution Amendment it is stated that the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) is barred from convening a full court comprising all judges of the apex court to hear challenges to the amendment.

“Viewing it from a different angle, it seems nothing bars the formation of the full court through a judicial order,” Justice Ayesha A. Malik observed, also pointing out the difference bet­ween a full court and a bench. She noted that while the three-judge committee can fix a case before the CB to hear constitutional matters, the 26th Amendment does not restrict the CJP from forming a full court.

In a clear message, however, Justice Aminuddin Khan, who was heading the eight-judge CB hearing a set of 36 petitions challenging the 26th Amen­dment, said the oath of the CB members requ­ires them to abide by the Constitution as it stands today.

Justice Khan asked senior counsel Hamid Khan, who was representing the Lahore High Court Bar Association (LHCBA), to argue his case as if the amendment were part of the Constitution, adding that judges were bound to obey the amendment unl­ess it was declared unconstitutional. At most, the CB could refer the matter back to the committee for re-formation of the bench, he observed.

Justice Khan also asked the counsel to explain which authority — the CJP or the CB — should be approached for the constitution of a full court.

The CB is currently considering whether the challenges to the 26th Amendment should be heard by the present eight-judge CB or referred to the three-judge committee for the constitution of a full court.

Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar reminded the court that after the passage of the Supreme Court Practice and Procedure (P&P) Act 2023, the CJP was no longer the “master of the roster” and could not fix a case before any bench on his own — a function now vested in the three-judge committee.

Following the 26th Amendment, even the CJP cannot constitute a bench in addition to the two committees under the P&P Act, and both stand on an equal footing, he emphasised.

Justice Syed Hasan Azhar Rizvi asked whether an application could still be moved before the CJP, after the amendment, for the formation of a full court.

Hamid Khan began his arguments by outlining the history of how the 26th Amendment was pushed through “in unholy haste” by both houses of parliament during the night of Oct 20-21 last year. He also pointed out that when the amendment was passed, the total strength of the SC was 17 judges, which was reduced to 16 following the retirement of the then CJP.

The counsel argued that all eight judges of the present CB were also judges when the amendment was passed, leaving another set of eight judges outside the CB. “Our prayer is that the other eight should also be included by enlarging the current bench into a 16-judge bench,” the counsel argued. “We seek their inclusion because they too were judges when the amendment was passed. For all intents and purposes, a full court of 16 judges is available and, therefore, this bench should be extended to 16.”

At this, Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail asked whether the counsel agreed that the 26th Amendment was, as of today, part of the Constitution. The counsel replied in the negative, arguing that if the SC concluded that the amendment violated the basic features of the Constitution, it would cease to exist as part of the green book.

The counsel stressed that judges were bound to follow a valid constitution, not one that violated its basic features.

Justice Mandokhail remarked that the very act of challenging the amendment before the CB suggested that the amendment — under which the CB was created — was part of the Constitution.

The counsel argued that one of the basic features of the Constitution was the independence of the judiciary, which had been undermined by the amendment. By transforming Article 175-A of the Constitution, the amendment affected both judicial independence and the separation of powers, drastically changing the procedure for the appointment of judges by altering the composition of the Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP), in which judges were now in the minority and the executive had become dominant.

Article 191-A, a product of the amendment, had also taken away the power to form benches and fix cases from the judiciary, the counsel regretted.

Justice Mazhar pointed out that through the 26th Amendment, the JCP and the Parliamentary Committee (PC) had been merged, and recalled that after the 2011 Munir Hussain Bhatti case, the role of the PC had been diminished, with its decisions often superseded by the court.

“The bottom line is that the Supreme Court itself must ensure that the independence of the judiciary is protected from any attack,” the counsel argued, urging the bench to forget, for a moment, about Article 191-A because the 26th Amendment itself was an attack on judicial independence.

“If we ignore this provision, it will mean there will be no Supreme Court in the country,” Justice Khan observed, questioning how the CB could then refer the matter to another bench.

On a lighter note, Justice Musarrat Hilali remarked that in that case the counsel would have to approach parliament for the constitution of a full court if Article 191-A were ignored.

“We cannot wriggle out of Article 191-A because it is part of the Constitution,” she said, wondering whether the court could disregard it by exercising Article 187 of the Constitution, since the issue pertained to jurisdiction.

When the counsel cited a number of past cases heard by a full court, Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan noted that those cases were distinguishable because, at that time, there was no P&P Act and the CJP still had the authority to constitute a full court.

“We are moving around a roundabout, not leading to any path,” Justice Afghan remarked.

The counsel concluded by stating that the petitioners were challenging the very concept of the committee that constituted benches before the CB.

Published in Dawn, October 9th, 2025