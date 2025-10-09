Reforms in financial system to curb graft, says Bugti

QUETTA: Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti has said that the province is modernising its financial management system by introducing digital reforms aimed at promoting transparency, accountability and efficiency.

Presiding over a meeting here on Wednesday, he said the main aim of digitisation of the financial system was to minimise formalities and curb corruption which has had been a challenge for the province.

The secretary of finance Imran Zarkoon briefed the meeting about the digital transformation of the province’s financial system.

He said the Directorate of Treasury has been dissolved, and over 250 employees have been transferred to S&GAD.

He further said that after reducing additional staff in the Chief Minister’s Secretariat, the process of departmental reforms has now been extended to the finance department. The restructuring of daily operations of the Treasury Directorate is expected to result in annual savings of around Rs200 million for the province.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Bugti said that public revenue collected through taxes is a trust of the people, and every rupee must be spent responsibly and in the right direction.

He said the online transfer of financial payments is a revolutionary step to eliminate corruption and it will also end unnecessary delays and manual interference in government transactions.

