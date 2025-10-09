Germany repeals fast-track citizenship law

BERLIN: The German parliament on Wednesday repealed a fast-track citizenship law introduced by the previous government, highlighting the souring public mood towards immigration in the country.

The measure made it possible to apply for German citizenship after three years, rather than the usual five, for those who could show they had integrated particularly well.

It was introduced by the previous government, who argued it would attract more overseas workers to plug labour shortages in many industries. But Friedrich Merz — from the centre-right CDU, who took power in May — had pledged on the campaign trail to overturn the law as part of efforts to crack down on illegal immigration.

Ahead of the vote in parliament, Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt said that the government was sending a “clear signal”. “The German passport will be available as recognition of successful integration and not as an incentive for illegal migration,” he said.

Merz’s coalition has taken a hard line on immigration, seeking to combat the growing popularity of the far-right Alternative for Germany, which came second in February’s general election.

Attitudes towards migration have hardened in recent years in Germany, particularly in areas where critics argue they have placed strains on public services.

Published in Dawn, October 9th, 2025