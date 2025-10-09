E-Paper | October 09, 2025

EU lawmakers push to ban term ‘veggie-burger’

AFP Published October 9, 2025 Updated October 9, 2025 07:17am

STRASBOURG: Plant-based “steaks” and “veggie burgers” may be on the way out in the European Union after the bloc’s parliament voted on Wednesday to restrict such labels to meat only, in a win for disgruntled farmers.

Many of Europe’s livestock farmers see plant-based foods that mimic meat products as potentially misleading for consumers, and a threat to their already troubled sector.

Heeding their message, EU lawmakers meeting in Strasbourg backed a proposal to reserve a list of labels including “sausage” and “burger” to foods containing meat.

A labelling ban is still some way off: the text needs negotiating with the bloc’s 27 member states before it can become law. But Celine Imart, a cereal farmer and right-wing lawmaker from France who sponsored the plan, cheered Wednesday’s vote as a “victory for farmers”. “A sausage means meat produced by our livestock farmers. Full stop,” she posted on X.

“This is a vote for recognising their work, and for transparency for consumers.” Enjoying strong support from France’s livestock and meat industry body, the ban was approved by a comfortable majority of 355 votes in favour and 247 against.

Food retailers in Germany, Europe’s largest market for plant-based alternative products, had spoken out against the text, along with environmentalists and consumer advocates.

Published in Dawn, October 9th, 2025

