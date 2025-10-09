Naseem, Aamir bag five-wicket hauls, Ammar strikes ton in QAT

LAHORE: Lahore Whites’ Naseem Shah and Aamir Yamin of Multan bag five wickets each while Bahawalpur’s Mohammad Ammar struck a century on the third day of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy opening-round matches held at five venues across four cities on Wednesday.

Faisalabad finished the day at 198-4 in 52 overs in reply to Karachi Blues’ 477 all out at the Marghzar Cricket Ground in Islamabad.

Skipper Mohammad Irfan Khan (78 not out, 11 fours, two sixes) and opener Hasan Raza (73 not out, nine fours) built an unbeaten 110-run stand for the fifth wicket after Faisalabad had slid to 88-4.

Earlier, Karachi Blues added 131 runs to their overnight score of 346-5 as Danish Aziz extended his 116 not out to 155 laced with 21 fours and four sixes. Wicket-keeper/batter Mohammad Ghazi Ghori made 83 hitting 12 fours. For Faisalabad, Faham-ul-Haq and Ahmed Safi Abdullah claimed three wickets each.

Abbottabad were 376 runs behind Bahawalpur – who had posted 399 all out in their first innings – with all 10 wickets intact when the stumps were drawn at the Abbottabad Cricket Stadium in Abbottabad.

Earlier, Bahawalpur’s Mohammad Ammar struck 105 with the help of 12 fours and two sixes, while No.8 batter Mohammad Imran contributed a brisk half-century -- 66 off 59 balls -- studded with six fours and four sixes as they added 323 runs to their overnight score of 76-2.

For Abbottabad, Israr Hussain, Shahnawaz Dahani and Mohammad Adil picked up three wickets each.

Multan in their first innings were trailing Fata by 185 runs after ending the day at 88-3 at the Diamond Cricket Ground in Islamabad.

Earlier, Multan’s medium-pacer Aamer Yamin bagged 5-48 in 18.4 overs to help his team restrict Fata to 273 after they resumed their innings at overnight score of 71-2. Mohammad Sarwar Afridi (80), Haseebullah (63) and Mohammad Wasim Khan (53) contributed half-centuries for Fata.

The Hasan Nawaz-led Islamabad stretched their first innings from overnight score of 91-1 to 256 all out at the Shoaib Akhtar Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi as Naseem picked up 5-34 – his fifth first-class five-for -- and fellow pacer Ubaid Shah (2-56).

Shamyl Hussain smashed 86 with 14 fours, while Musa Khan (35), Haris Rauf (34) and Jawad Ali (27) made valuable contributions after Islamabad had slipped to 128-6.

In response, Lahore Whites were 152-3 in 33 overs at stumps as Hussain Talat (32 not out) and Salman Ali Agha (28 not out) stitched an unbeaten 47-run stand. Tayyab Tahir struck a 51-ball 43.

Peshawar made 154-4 in 49 overs after opting to bat first against Sialkot in a late start to day three at the at Imran Khan Stadium in Peshawar. Waqar Ahmed struck 67 while skipper Mohammad Rizwan was unbeaten on 21 at stumps.

Scores in brief:

Karachi Blues vs Faisalabad at Marghzar Cricket Ground, Islamabad:

KARACHI BLUES 477 in 115.3 overs (Danish Aziz 155, Haroon Arshad 101, Mohammad Ghazi Ghori 83, Saim Ayub 63; Faham-ul-Haq 3-59, Ahmed Safi Abdullah 3-102, Shehzad Gul 2-89); FAISALABAD 198-4 in 52 overs (Mohammad Irfan Khan 78 not out, Hasan Raza 73 not out; Mushtaq Ahmed 3-52)

Abbottabad vs Bahawalpur at Abbottabad Cricket Stadium, Abbottabad:

BAHAWALPUR 399 in 95.3 overs (Mohammad Ammar 105, Mohammad Imran 66, Saifullah Bangash 48, Saad Khan 43; Israr Hussain 3-78, Shahnawaz Dahani 3-86, Mohammad Adil 3-89); ABBOTTABAD 23-0 in seven overs (Yasir Khan 17 not out)

Fata vs Multan at Diamond Cricket Ground, Islamabad:

FATA 273 in 92.4 overs (Mohammad Sarwar Afridi 80, Haseebullah 63, Mohammad Wasim Khan 53; Aamer Yamin 5-48, Mohammad Ismail 2-92); MULTAN 88-3 in 31 overs (Zain Abbas 47; Shahid Aziz 2-24)

Lahore Whites vs Islamabad at Shoaib Akhtar Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi:

ISLAMABAD 256 in 76.4 overs (Shamyl Hussain 86; Naseem Shah 5-34, Ubaid Shah 2-56); LAHORE WHITES 152-3 in 33 overs (Tayyab Tahir 43, Hussain Talat 32 not out; Haris Rauf 1-21)

Peshawar vs Sialkot at Imran Khan Stadium, Peshawar:

PESHAWAR 154-4 in 49 overs (Waqar Ahmed 67; Amad Butt 2-25).

Published in Dawn, October 9th, 2025