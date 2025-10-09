FGEHA director killed, FBR commissioner injured in attack

ISLAMABAD: A director of Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA) was gunned down while a Federal Board of Revenue’s commissioner injured in an apparent target killing in Islamabad on Tuesday night inside the high security zone of Islamabad.

The deceased was identified as FGEHA director land Ehasn Elahi,and injured as FBR commissioner Qasir Ashfaq posted at FGEHA. Ashfaq is also a brother-in-law of a deputy inspector general of police.

A case has been registered at Kohsar police station under sections 302, 324 and 34 of Pakistan Penal Code in response to the complaint lodged by deceased’s brother Waqas Elahi.

According to FIR, the incident took place at around 10:40pm when Ehsan Elahi was present in Blue Area along with his friend Ashfaq.

Incident took place in high security zone in Blue Area; interior minister takes notice, seeks report

Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi, has taken notice and sought a report from the inspector general of police.

The interior minister has ordered a comprehensive investigation into all aspects of the murder and immediate arrest of the perpetrators.

Mr Naqvi emphasised that no effort should be spared in ensuring justice to the victim’s family. Police and investigating agencies are actively pursuing the case, while the post-mortem report is awaited.

Ehsan Elahi was the director lands at the authority since 2024, worked on several key projects of the housing authority, including the Park Road Margalla Orchard Housing Scheme. Last week, a tripartite agreement of Margalla Orchard was signed between FGEHS, SCBAP and DHA during due to his efforts.

A police officer told Dawn that the preliminary investigation suggested that two riders of a motorcycle were waiting for Elahi and Ashfaq in the Blue Area where both the victims took dinner from a restaurant.

The two gunmen opened indiscriminate firing on them, as a result both sustained multiple bullets wounds and the assassins escaped.

Later, the two injured were shifted to hospital where Elahi was pronounced dead. Ashfaq was given medical assistance and kept in the hospital under doctors observation as his condition is critical.

After registration of the case the police started investigations, and examinedfootage of Safe City cameras installed in and around the area to spot, identify and trace the attackers.

Besides, geo-fencing of the area was also being conducted to mark the suspects.

The circumstances and modus operandi of the attackers suggested that it was the target killing. However, the police are investigating the incident from all aspects.

The details collated so far suggested that Elahi was working in land management and housing development projects, and acquired lands for the projects.

Published in Dawn, October 9th, 2025