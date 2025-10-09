NA body takes up construction of new Parliament Lodges

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Speaker National Assembly Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah on Wednesday noted that the construction of new Parliament Lodges, delayed for nearly 18 years, is now progressing at full pace with the support of the NA Speaker. He said this while chairing meeting of House and Library Committee of the National Assembly here at the Parliament House.

The Committee examined progress reports regarding the construction of additional family suites (104) and servant quarters, re-tendering of tuck shops, beauty parlour, barber shop, tailor shop, laundry shop, cable TV office, and cafeteria at Parliament Lodges and the government hostel.

Deputy Speaker said that the committee will visit the under construction new block on October 21 to review the ongoing works, including the parking sheds and marbling of the main lobby areas.

CDA chairman briefed the committee that model rooms are being prepared and the main lobby and public areas will be marble-finished with proper thickness and quality. He further informed the committee that the design and sample for the new parking sheds have been finalised in line with the approved master plan, ensuring integration between the existing and new structures.

The deputy speaker raised concerns over congestion at Parliament Lodges parking, observing that even taxis often occupy the parking lots. CDA chairman informed the meeting that a total of 615 parking spaces will be created in the new design, and an additional 200 in the old servant quarters area to permanently resolve the issue.

Mr Shah directed the issuance of vehicle stickers for members of Parliament, and called for better management and coordination between CDA, police, and Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) to ensure smooth parking and movement. The committee decided to invite the IGP and CTO to the next meeting to address traffic and security management comprehensively.

CDA chairman briefed the committee that the summary for the allocation of additional funds for renovation of old lodges, initiated with the support of Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, is currently under process at the Ministry of Interior. The deputy speaker instructed that renovation of 40–45 old lodges be undertaken on priority and that a detailed list be submitted to the committee.

The committee also discussed the maintenance of gym facilities at Parliament Lodges. Members noted that gym equipment was out of order and stressed the need to repair existing machines instead of procuring new ones.

CDA chairman informed the meeting that the staff would be recruited on a regular basis and that all gym equipment would be made functional promptly.

The issues of non-functional elevators, CCTV cameras, and electric meters at the servant quarters were also taken up.

Published in Dawn, October 9th, 2025